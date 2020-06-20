Cambodia marks 43rd anniversary of search for national salvation from Polpot regime
The Cambodian Ministry of Defence on June 19 and 20 held a series of activities to mark the 43rd anniversary of the start of the search for the way to overthrow the Polpot genocidal regime (June 20).
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Tea Banh presided over the activities held in Tbong Khmum province bordering Vietnam’s Binh Phuoc province.
Also within the framework of the activities, Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh received Tea Banh at the border.
June 20, 1977, is a historical turning point as it marks the point of time when Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and his comrades came to Vietnam to seek support from Vietnamese voluntary soldiers to liberate and revive the Cambodian people and country then on the verge of extinction under the Khmer Rouge regime, the Cambodian official said.
On behalf of Hun Sen, Tea Banh said units of the Cambodian military and authorities should continue popularise the historical event so that the people can better understand the history and express gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for their homeland, peace and national development.
The activities held on this occasion serves a lesson for the young generations of both countries to understand that no schemes can break the strength of solidarity between the two peoples, he stressed./.