Pigeons and balloons were released as a sign of independence and freedom at the grand meeting (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia marked its 65th Independence Day with a grand meeting held in Phnom Penh capital city on November 9 (1953-2018).



The event was attended by King Norodom Sihamoni, President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum, President of the National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, along with other high-ranking officials, representatives from political parties, civil organisations, armed forces and tens of thousands of Cambodian citizens.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh and diplomatic delegations from other nations and international organisations also participated in the ceremony.



King Norodom Sihamoni, accompanied by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, laid a wreath and lit the ceremonial victory fire inside the Independence Monument to symbolise the country's independence from the French colonial rule.



Addressing the gathering, the King expressed his gratitude to heroes and martyrs who died for the nation’s independence and freedom.



"On this occasion, I'd like to appeal to the Cambodian people from all walks of life to unite solidly, under the roof of the state's constitution and laws, to protect and construct the motherland in all domains," he said.



Under the reign of late King Father Norodom Sihanouk and King Norodom Sihamoni, and the leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Cambodia has attained significant socio-economic achievements in various fields.



Cambodia’s economy has developed rapidly and sustainably with an average annual growth rate of 7 percent, among the countries with most stable growth in the region. The country aims to become a middle income nation by 2030, gearing towards high-income status by 2050. -VNA