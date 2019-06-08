A Cambodian voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Phnom Penh (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) won 550 municipal and provincial seats and 3,484 town and district seats in local council elections on May 26, according to the National Election Committee (NEC).



NEC’s results appeared on Fresh News on June 8.



Seven political parties contested in the third mandate elections for a total of 4,114 council seats including 559 municipal and provincial seats and 3,555 town and district seats.



The Funcinpec Party earned three municipal and provincial seats and 33 town and district seats, while the Khmer National United Party got six municipal and provincial seats and 38 town and district seats.-VNA