Cambodia plans to prevent spread of COVID-19 in traditional New Year
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The National Police under the Interior Ministry of Cambodia have planned to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming Khmer New Year in April, the context of increasing number of infections in the country.
According to the Interior Ministry, the National Police will deploy forces across the country to maintain order and prevent the spread of COVID-19 during Khmer New Year in April, especially for provinces near the Thai border.
On March 17 evening, the Cambodian government announced the establishment of the National Committee on COVID-19 vaccination to coordinate the work. This committee, comprised of 100 members from relevant agencies across the country, will plan and manage vaccination, training and other related activities. It has planned to buy 4 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Cambodian Ministry of Heath, from February 10 – March 16, the country gave COVID-19 shot to 170,659 people, using Sinopharm vaccine of China or AstraZeneca vaccine of the UK.
As of 9:30 am on March 18, the ministry had confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases, lifting the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 1,541, including one fatality.
Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has announced to finance an additional 2 million EUR (over 2.3 million USD) to Laos to help the country implement a project on strengthening capacity on COVID-19 disease prevention in 2021-2023.
To address the health and socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU has re-established a plan to focus on promoting regional cooperation in access to information, equipment and vaccines for overcoming the pandemic. Laos is expected to receive 480,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the first phase through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access initiative by the World Health Organisation./.