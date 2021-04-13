ASEAN ASEAN share of US-bound container shipping surpasses 20 pct for first time Total shipping volume from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) increased in 2020, pushing its global share above the 20 percent mark for the first time and making its presence felt in the US-bound marine transportation market, reported Nikkei Asia Review.

World Malaysia, New Zealand vow to boost defence cooperation Malaysia and New Zealand have reaffirmed their bilateral commitment on defence cooperation under the Five Powers Defence Arrangements (FPDA) and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus).

World Vietnam backs UN strategy to promote peace in Great Lakes Region Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam the United Nations (UN), has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the UN’s strategy to promote security and sustainable development in the Great Lakes Region in Africa.

World Malaysia steps up digitalisation efforts The #SayaDigital programme launched on April 12 is expected to play an important role in helping Malaysian people and small businesses still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.