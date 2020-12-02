Cambodia reviews outcome of 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting
Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on December 1, issued a press release on the outcome of the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting, taking into account progress in the sides’ cooperation, particularly their join efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control.
Illustrative photo (Source: mfaic.gov.kh)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on December 1, issued a press release on the outcome of the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting, taking into account progress in the sides’ cooperation, particularly their join efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control.
Per the release, the meeting noted the progress of cooperation via the implementation of the ASEAN-EU Plan of Action for 2018 – 2022 and exchanged views on how both regions can enhance collaboration to further strengthen their partnership, and to address immediate common concern such as COVID-19 outbreaks and other public health emergencies, and post-pandemic economic recovery.
It said ASEAN member states welcomed the EU’s continued support for ASEAN centrality and Community building as well as the bloc’s announcement of 20 million EUR in support of the “Southeast Asia Heath Pandemic Response and Preparedness Programme”. They recognised the significance of the EU’s contribution of up to 500 million EUR to support COVAX facility to accelerate and scale-up the development and manufacturing of a global supply of vaccines for all.
The meeting committed to creating a practical framework for an ASEAN-EU Free Trade Agreement and looked forward to its realisation. It adopted the ASEAN-EU Joint Ministerial Statement on Connectivity, and appreciated efforts to explore synergies between the “Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025” and “Connecting Europe and Asia: The EU Strategy”. It also concurred to work towards the early conclusion of the ASEAN-EU Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement./.