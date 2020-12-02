World ASEAN customs transit system launched The online ASEAN Customs Transit System (ACTS) was officially launched on November 30 to accelerate trade in goods by road within Southeast Asia.

World Lao Embassy in Hanoi celebrates National Day The Lao Embassy in Hanoi hosted a reception on December 1 to celebrate the 45th National Day of Laos (December 2, 1945 – 2020).

World Cambodia rolls out mass contact tracing Cambodia on December 1 announced three new COVID-19 infections linked to a community transmission case detected on November 28, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.