World Thai gov’t supports “Tourism Aid” to boost domestic tourism The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s chancellor, said that “Tourism Aid” will stimulate tourist spending by between 30 - 50 billion baht, to the benefit of Thailand’s economy.

World Singapore: Political parties conclude election campaigns Political parties in Singapore wrapped up their nine days of campaigning on July 8 and they are having the Cooling-off Day on July 9 before over 2.65 million voters go to cast their ballots on the next day.

World Vietnam urges commitments at Berlin Conference on Libya to be promoted Vietnam called for the implementation of commitments made at the Berlin Conference on Libya last January to be promoted at an online meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 8.