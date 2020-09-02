World Vietnamese firms leave good impression despite COVID-19: Sputnik Vietnamese businesses in Russia have still stood firm and left a good impression amid the COVID-19 crisis, affirmed an article recently posted on Russian news agency Sputnik.

World ASEAN prepares MRAs for automobiles, construction materials ASEAN plans to sign a pact on mutual recognition arrangements (MRAs) for automobiles and building and construction materials in September with the aim of reducing production costs and fostering trade among members.

ASEAN Winner of ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women 2020 announced Dr. Chan Yoke Fun from Malaysia was announced as the winner of ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women 2020 on August 31 and received an cash award of 20,000 USD.

World Egyptian newspaper highlights Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements Egypt’s leading online newspaper Al-Ahram on August 31 ran a story by Kamal Gaballa highlighting socio-economic achievements that Vietnam has gained during the national development.