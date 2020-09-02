Cambodia suggested spending more on poverty reduction
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has called on Cambodia to set aside a budget for its poverty reduction goal.
A Cambodian farmer (Photo: Internet)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has called on Cambodia to set aside a budget for its poverty reduction goal.
In a report released on September 1, UNDP said if Cambodia spends 1.5 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on social assistance, the number of poor people in the country could drop to 3 percent of the total population.
It stressed that Cambodia's poverty reduction goal can be achieved through the development of social protection systems.
A system of social protection floor will provide cash and in-kind assistance to poor families, especially children, the elderly, the sick and disabled people, it noted.
Nick Beresford, UNDP Resident Representative in Cambodia, said UNDP supports Cambodia for its emergency cash transfer programme to assist families that are certified as the poor, which has been carried out since June 2020 as part of efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to UNDP, Cambodia's committed public finance management reform has made remarkable progress in mobilising resources, managing budget, as well as restoring budget balance.
The country’s public budget surplus in 2018 is equivalent to approximately 150 million USD, which can nearly close the poverty gap if it is used for social safety nets, it said./.