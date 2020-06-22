World Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation notified the Vietnamese Embassy on June 22 of the termination of the validity of a March diplomatic note on restricting cross-border travel between the two countries.

World Thailand records no new COVID-19 community infections for 28 days Thailand reported three new coronavirus cases, all imported, marking 28 days without local transmissions, spokesman for the Thai government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration Taweesin Wisanuyothin said on June 22.

World E-money transactions surge sharply in Philippines The value of electronic money transactions in the Philippines surged by 36.2 percent to 1.48 trillion peso (over 29.5 billion USD) in 2019 from 1.09 trillion peso in 2018.

World Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, highest flight alert issued Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano erupted again on June 21, spewing a column of ash by up to 6 km high, forcing local authorities to issue the highest level of flight alert.