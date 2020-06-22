Cambodia supports poor residents amid pandemic
Health workers conduct test for COVID-19 in Phnom Penh (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian government will launch a cash handout programme for more than 560,000 poor families affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.
According to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the beneficiaries will be citizens out of jobs, especially the poor ones in remote areas who are suffering food shortages.
The programme is expected to begin on June 26.
Under the programme, poor families in the capital city of Phnom Penh and provincial towns will receive a cash handout of 120,000 riel (30 USD) a month from the government. Poor families in the countryside will receive 80,000 riel (20 USD) in assistance.
Children under 5, disabled people, citizens with HIV or citizens 60-years-of-age or older will receive between 4 USD and 10 USD, also depending on the areas in which they reside.
The Cambodian Ministry of Planning said it has so far identified 560,000 poor families consisting of 2.3 million people who are eligible for the cash handouts.
PM Hun Sen once again called on Cambodians to continue implementing measures against the pandemic, especially wearing masks and washing their hands regularly. Shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, hospitals, health centers and management facilities should provide masks and hand sanitizer for customers to avoid COVID-19 infection./.
