Cambodia to resume trial of former opposition leader this week
Kem Sokha, former President of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, on his way to a trial at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on February 12, 2020 (Photo: AFP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia is set to resume the trial of former opposition leader Kem Sokha on February 16 after postponement due to his lawyer reportedly contracting COVID-19.
The Spokesman of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court and Deputy Prosecutor, Plong Sophal, told local media that the hearing will continue at 8:30am on February 16.
Earlier, Cheng Penghap, one of Sokha’s lawyers, was diagnosed with COVID-19 during a check-up.
Kem Sokha, former President of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was charged with conspiracy with foreign power to topple the Royal Government of Cambodia. If convicted, he may face up to 30 years in prison.
Sokha was arrested over treason charges at his home in Toul Kork district of Phnom Penh on September 3, 2017 and released on bail after that. He has been under the court’s monitoring and banned from conducting any political activities since then. In November 2019, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court reduced some bail conditions for him./.