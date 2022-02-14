World Indonesia tightens supervision on crypto asset trading The Indonesian Ministry of Trade's Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti) is tightening the supervision of crypto asset trading in order to ensure that investors receive clear information on every traded crypto asset.

World Laos encourages people to travel domestically Laos will step up the campaign to encourage Lao people to travel within the country to revive the tourism industry and its economy in the context that the government has eased restrictive measures to gradually normalise the situation.

World Laos works to end GHG emission by 2050 The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Laos has adopted new measures to curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emission to zero by 2050.