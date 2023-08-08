Cambodia n Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia on August 8 celebrated the 56th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), stressing once again the imperative of maintaining the bloc's centrality and unity to deal with key challenges.



Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said over the past decades, ASEAN has stood together to tackle a myriad of challenges in its journey to build a region of peace, security, stability and development.



ASEAN will have a long and complex journey ahead, particularly as the world is going through intense geo-political rivalries, he said in a speech at an event marking the ASEAN Day.

Sokhonn also said the ASEAN community is truly people-oriented and people-centered, leaving no one behind.



He said he is optimistic that ASEAN, under Indonesia's chairmanship and its theme "Epicentrum of Global Growth", will continue to matter as it moves forward to implement the community-building process, adding that the current goal is to make ASEAN a regional organisation that is resilient, robust, adaptive, inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous./.