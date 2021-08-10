World Singapore promotes plans to fine-tune foreign labour policies Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said Singapore would adjust its policies towards foreign workers to address concerns about employment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

World COVID-19: Laos works to tackle high number of arrivals, Indonesia extends social restrictions Laos is strengthening its quarantine and medical capacity in response to an increasing number of people with COVID-19 entering the nation, while Indonesian President Joko Widodo has extended the public activity restrictions (PPKM) levels 4 and 3 in Java and Bali by another week to August 16.

World Malaysia's economy sees many positive signals Data released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) on August 9 showed that Malaysia's manufacturing revenue in June increased by 6.5 percent year-on-year to 124.4 billion RM (29.6 billion USD) and up 1.3 percent from the previous month.

World 70 percent of population in Singapore fully vaccinated against COVID-19 As of August 9, 70 percent of Singapore’s population has been fully vaccinated, and 79 percent had received at least one dose, making it one of the countries with highest vaccination rates in the world.