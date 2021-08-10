Cambodia vaccinates over 50 percent of population
In Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: AFP)
Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia's National Committee for Immunization against COVID-19 announced that as of August 8, nearly 51 percent of the country's population of 16 million people had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the committee, 7,872,892 people over 18 had received one shot of vaccine, and 5,785,077 two shots.
With the vaccination campaign for those under 18 launched on August 1, about 279,077 people had received the first dose, equivalent to 14.19 percent of the target of 2 million youth vaccinations.
From August 8, the booster shot has been administered to frontline workers in provinces bordering Thailand; diplomatic corps, expatriates working and residing in Cambodia are also on the list of receiving booster shots. Currently, the country has an array of COVID-19 vaccine ranging from Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson.
The US has provided an additional 4 million USD in aid to Cambodia through the USAID. Previously, the US donated 1,064,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Cambodia through the COVAX Facility. In total, the US has provided more than 11 million USD in aid to Cambodia since the pandemic broke out in the country./.
