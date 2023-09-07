World Malaysian PM stresses need to maintain peace, stability in ASEAN Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised the crucial need to maintain the present peace and stability in the ASEAN region while reinforcing the existing multilateral framework between the bloc and China.

World China calls for enhanced regional innovation cooperation Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for enhanced innovation cooperation among regional parties to foster more new economic growth points in his remarks at the 26th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6.

World 43rd ASEAN Summit: US affirms enduring commitment to Southeast Asia US Vice President Kamala Harris on September 6 affirmed that the US has an enduring commitment to Southeast Asia and, more broadly, to the Indo-Pacific.

World Australia commits deeper engagement with Southeast Asia Australia’s key message at the 43rd ASEAN and related meetings is to give priority to deepening its engagement with Southeast Asia, Ambassador of the Australian mission to ASEAN Will Nankervis told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Jakarta.