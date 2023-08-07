World Indonesia's tourism sector expects robust recovery​ The Indonesian government needs to increase the number of flights, bolster airport capacity, and ease visa-on-arrival (VoA) requirements to boost international tourist arrivals, according to Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno.

ASEAN 44th AIPA General Assembly opens in Jakarta The 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) opened in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 7 with the participation of 568 delegates.

World Indonesian scholar impressed by Vietnamese top legislator’s speech at external policy forum The speech by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue at an external policy forum held in Jakarta on August 5 is very impressive, comprehensive and visionary, as it refers to all aspects of not only the Indonesia-Vietnam relationship, but also ASEAN and its relations with its partners, and other issues.

World Regional media stresses significance of NA leader’s visit to Indonesia Regional media outlets have highlighted the significance of Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Indonesia and attendance in the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44).