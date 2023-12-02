Samdech Khuon Sudary and a high-ranking delegation from the Cambodian National Assembly at the National Tourism Site of Tam Chuc in Kim Bang district (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary left Hanoi on December 2 afternoon, concluding a successful official visit to Vietnam from November 30-December 2 at the invitation of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



During the visit, the Cambodia NA leader met with Party General Secretary



In all the meetings and talks, the two sides acknowledged the strong development of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



Regarding parliamentary cooperation, the two sides agreed to work closely together in building institutions and legal systems to maintain political stability, ensure national defence and security, promote socioeconomic development and enhance the international position of each country as well as to foster the development of the bilateral ties.



During the trip to Ha Nam, the Cambodian NA leader told the provincial leaders that her trip to Vietnam is a new milestone that helps consolidate and develop the relations between the two countries in general and the two legislative bodies in particular, while promoting exchange between localities of both sides across the fields of economy, trade, education, training, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange.



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Quoc Huy, for his part, believed that Samdech Khuon Sudary’s visit to Vietnam will contribute to consolidating the Vietnam – Cambodia ties in the spirit of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive partnership and long-term sustainability” which have been nurtured by generations of leaders of both sides.

Ha Nam wishes to have opportunities to enhance mutual understanding with Cambodian localities so as to study collaboration in economy, culture, society, trade promotion and tourism, among others, he added.



On the occasion, Samdech Khuon Sudary and a high-ranking delegation from the Cambodian National Assembly visited and planted tree at the National Tourism Site of Tam Chuc in Kim Bang district./.



