Politics Vietnam calls for further UNCLOS observance Vietnam calls on countries to continue to fully comply with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including the obligation to peacefully resolve disputes and respect the rights of coastal states when conducting lawful economic activities in their waters determined under the convention.

Politics NA Chairman Hue’s trip fosters Laos-Vietnam ties: Lao association leader Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s trip to Laos for the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit has contributed to reinforcing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam, stated President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Dr. Boviengkham Vongdara.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Belarus traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation Vietnam and Belarus have upheld the traditional friendship and fruitful multifaceted cooperation established between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union. The two countries have actively fostered their friendship over the years, contributing to each other’s national development.

