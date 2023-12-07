Cambodian PM to pay official visit to Vietnam
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet is scheduled to pay an official visit to Vietnam from December 11 to 12.
The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced./.