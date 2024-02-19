Cambodian press highly values Vietnam’s policy of sending students abroad
Many high-tech and innovative companies are returning to Vietnam, thanks largely to the country’s recognition of the advantages and competitive edges of sending students abroad, particularly to prestigious universities, to enhance its resources.
According to the Cambodian news site SBM News, statistical data shows Vietnam leads the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in sending students abroad for education, followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. UNESCO's statistics, meanwhile, indicates that the number of students sent overseas by the Vietnamese government amounts to tens of thousands.
Furthermore, an increasing number of Vietnamese students are choosing to return to live and work in their home country after graduation. With the Vietnamese economy achieving global growth rates, its attractiveness to large corporations such as LG and Alibaba has increased.
SBM News cited recent Google research data on six major countries in Southeast Asia, predicting that Vietnam will post the highest growth rate regionally in terms of digital economy scale by 2025./.