World Thailand warns of extreme heat in summer The onset of summer in Thailand is set to be late this month, as projected by the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD).

World Singapore to push use of sustainable aviation fuel Singapore plans to require all flights departing the country to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 2026, its Minister of Transport Chee Hong Tat said on February 19.

World Thailand lowers 2024 economic growth to 2.2-3.2% Thailand expects an economic growth rate of 2.2-3.2% in 2014, lower than the 2.7%-3.7% projection that the National Social and Economic Development Council (NESDC) made last November.

World Laos, Thailand tighten security along border Laos and Thailand’s security officials agreed to boost security cooperation along their shared border at a recent meeting of the Laos-Thailand subcommittee on cooperation in maintaining peace and order in border areas.