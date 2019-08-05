Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (Source: Xinhua/VNA)

- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on August 5 called for joint efforts to combat terrorism in the region following a series of bomb blasts in neighbouring Thailand last week.Addressing a graduation ceremony of more than 1,400 students at the Police Academy of Cambodia in the southern province of Kandal, Hun Sen said Cambodia does not allow any terrorist group to use its territory as a shelter.Cambodia does not allow it to be a place for money laundering, drug trafficking or arms trade, he added.The PM asked authorities to closely cooperate with all relevant individuals and organisations both in the country and in the region in order to fight terrorism and ensure peace and security in Cambodia.He called for further efforts to cope with terrorism, which he said that it can harm Cambodia’s national security.A series of bomb attacks took place in Bangkok on August 2, as the capital city of Thailand was hosting the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-52) and related meetings that were attended by top diplomats from the ASEAN member states and other countries like the US, China, Russia and Japan.-VNA