Phnom Penh (VNA) - On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Cambodia’s Victory over Genocide Day (January 7, 1979-2024), Khmer Times newspaper has published an article highlights the role of youth in building a "friendship bridge" between Vietnam and Cambodia.



Entitled “The 45th anniversary of victory day, January 7, youths steady and build upon friendship bridge”, Uch Leang, a researcher at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, recalled the historic event more than four decades ago when Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation soldiers and Cambodian people, with the help of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and people, overthrew the Khmer Rouge genocidal regime and liberated the people and country of Cambodia from the genocidal regime.



He described the January 7, 1979 victory as a historic event of great international solidarity between the people and the soldiers of the two countries, Cambodia and Vietnam, opening up a new page in the friendly relations and good neighbourliness between the two countries.



According to the article, during the official visit to Vietnam on December 11-12, 2023, Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet had meetings with the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, during which they highlighted the organisations' vital role in people diplomacy, cultural exchanges, humanitarian activities, and business. Talks focused on future directions aimed at maintaining and enhancing the spirit of solidarity, friendship, and mutual understanding between the two peoples, particularly younger generations, contributing to cooperation in areas such as trade, education, and tourism.



Speaking at a dinner hosted by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during the two-day official visit, PM Hun Manet stressed the significance of educating and disseminating to the peoples, especially the younger generation, to understand the historical truth, as well as the importance and values of the close relationship between Cambodia and Vietnam.



The article said that in the meeting between Hun Many, President of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia, and the delegation of the National Committee for Vietnamese Youth led by Bui Quang Huy, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, in Cambodia on May 24, 2023, the two sides pledged to enhance cooperation through visit exchanges and seek opportunities for more joint projects. Hun Many also called on the Vietnamese side to continue to encourage investors to invest more in Cambodia to promote economic development in both countries.



This reflects the reality of maintaining and enhancing the spirit of solidarity, friendship, and understanding between the people of Cambodia and Vietnam, especially younger generations, to contribute to the promotion of cooperation, entrepreneurship, education, and tourism to support the Cambodian economy to continue to develop and achieve more new achievements under the motto “Good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, long-term sustainability”, the article noted./.