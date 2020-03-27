Sci-Tech COVID-19 shows pressing need for quicker digital transformation Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has urged digital companies to innovate and develop platforms for online services as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has sparked a pressing need for Vietnam to hasten digital transformation.

Sci-Tech Asia-Pacific space agencies to meet in Hanoi in late October The 27th Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF-27) will be held in Hanoi from October 27 – 30, the Vietnam National Space Centre under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VASC) said on March 26.