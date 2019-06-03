Representatives visit a swimming lesson at the Haa Binh Youth Centre (Source: VNA)



- A ceremony was held in the northwestern province of Hoa Binh on June 3 to launch the campaign on preventing disasters related to water for children and students during the flood season.The ceremony was held by the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and attended by representatives from 18 northern mountainous and north central provinces.Tran Quang Hoai, Deputy Director of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and General Director of the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, asked provinces and cities to enact more practical measures because the number of children drowning had increased recently, especially with the flood season coming.Authorities at different levels must work to put in place short-term and long-term measures to minimise risks for children, he said.Ranna Flowers, UNICEF Representative in Vietnam, appreciated the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Hoa Binh authorities in organising the event right after the National Week for Disaster Prevention and Control 2019 was launched in the northern port city of Hai Phong on May 14.Flowers applauded Vietnam’s efforts and preparations in coping with natural disasters, because every dollar invested in prevention could help save seven dollars in disaster recovery.UNICEF proposed that child-centred disaster risk reduction activities should be inserted into provincial, district and commune plans.UNICEF committed to continue working with localities in reducing the effects of natural disasters.At the ceremony, the People’s Committee of Hoa Binh province and the Hoa Binh Hydropower Company presented 450 million VND (19,200 USD) to different districts in the province to install nine smart swimming pools for children.-VNA