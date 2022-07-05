Society Friendship insignia bestowed upon Danish Ambassador Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen on July 4 was awarded the insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” for his contributions to promoting traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark.

Society Vietnam receives medical equipment, supplies from Oman The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee on July 4 received medical equipment and supplies donated by the Omani government and people.

Society Efforts underway to rescue worker trapped inside Dien Bien hydropower tunnel Rescue workers are battling to save a construction worker trapped for more than a day inside a water-logged hydropower tunnel in Nam Bo district, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien.

Society Cultural, art activities mark Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic ties A range of cultural and art activities will be held to mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cambodia and their friendship year in 2022.