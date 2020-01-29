Destinations Attractiveness of Hoi An ancient streets – where time pauses Experiencing the changes of space and time, yet Hoi An ancient streets still keep their old beauty, and relic complexes are maintained intact along with a huge intangible cultural base.

Destinations Hon Xuong island offers same beauty as Maldives The Hon Xuong Island in the southern province of Kien Giang offers the same beauty as the Maldives without the 5-star expense, according to the Evening Standard, a UK based newspaper.

Destinations Ako Dhong: village in the city Only two kilometres north of Buon Ma Thuot city, Ako Dhong holds the hidden beauty of a traditional village of the E De ethnic group.