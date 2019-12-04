Society Vietnam, Cambodia border provinces convene judicial conference Vietnamese and Cambodian border provinces convened the second judicial conference in Siem Reap city in Cambodia on December 4.

Society Vietnam – Germany strategic management group convenes fifth meeting Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung and State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office Andreas Michaelis co-chaired the fifth meeting of the Vietnam – Germany Strategic Management Group in Hanoi on December 4.

Society Asia-Pacific regional conference on early childhood opens in Hanoi Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam attended the opening of the ninth Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on Early Childhood, the first of its kind held in Vietnam, in Hanoi on December 4.

Society Vietnam on way to end AIDS pandemic in 2030 A conference was held in Hanoi on December 4 to look back on 20 years of HIV/AIDS treatment in Vietnam.