Travel Hanoi shines in creating regional tourism links By engaging in tourism programmes with localities nationwide, Hanoi has forged regional links that have helped it drive up visitor numbers and tourism revenue, according to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Tran Trung Hieu.

Travel Thung Nham Bird Park – a site for bird lovers Thung Nham bird park in Ninh Binh province houses more than 40 species of birds with more than 50,000 birds. The most wonderful time for bird watching at Thung Nham is when flocks of birds appear at dawn and dusk.

Travel Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 underway in Hanoi Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020, with the theme “Digital transformation boosts Vietnamese tourism development”, is underway with over 10,000 tourism promotion packages.

Travel Hanoi’s domestic tourism stimulation programme receives warm response More than 100 companies have registered to join a domestic tourism stimulation programme launched by the capital city of Hanoi, the municipal Tourism Department said on November 19.