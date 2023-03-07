Can Tho eyes 5.2 million tourists this year
Cai Rang floating market - an attractive destination in Can Tho. (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) - The tourism sector of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is aiming to serve 5.2 million visitors for nearly 4.6 trillion VND (194.38 million USD) this year – a three-fold increase compared to that in 2021, as it has bounced back stronger after the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a recent meeting of the municipal steering committee for tourism development, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien said that tourism is defined as a spearhead economic sector of the city. However, its development has yet to be commensurate with its potential.
Therefore, from now to 2030, especially in 2023, municipal authorities will step up administrative procedures and simplify investment ones to facilitate the construction of resorts, hotels and tourist sites.
Attention will be paid to making policies to create conditions for people to take a direct part in business and benefit from tourism, and encourage agricultural tourism start-ups.
Ninh Kieu port of Can Tho (Photo: VNA)The city will propose the Ministry of Transport to assist domestic and international airlines in opening new routes, and improving the quality and increasing the frequency of flights at Can Tho International Airport.
Dao Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that the department will coordinate closely with relevant departments and sectors and bring into full play all resources to create a boost for tourism to recover and develop strongly after a long halt caused by the pandemic.
Last year, the Mekong Delta city welcomed 5.1 million tourists and earned over 4.1 trillion VND. These results are considered a firm foundation for the impressive comeback of the city’s tourism sector this year./.