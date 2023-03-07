Destinations TripAdvisor: My Khe named among top 10 best Asian beaches My Khe beach in central Vietnam has been named among the top 10 best beaches in Asia, as voted on by readers of the renowned travel website TripAdvisor.

Tours The beauty of Song Da Reservoir in Tua Chua highlands district Tua Chua is one of two districts in Dien Bien province with areas flooded by the creation of the Song Da Reservoir. Since the completion of the Son La hydropower project, low-lying areas in Tua Chua district have been submerged. The landscape around the Song Da Reservoir, with undulating rocky mountains reflected in the water, creates a charming and enchanting picture.

Travel Late-blooming peach blossoms dye Moc Chau in pink This year’s spring season seems to last longer than normal, with peach blossoms blooming after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday. The beauty of the spring, with brilliant peach blossoms, surprises many visitors. Join us to discover a peach blossom valley covering dozens of hectares in Van Ho district, Son La province.