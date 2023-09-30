Can Tho seeks cooperation with French partners
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho city Tran Viet Truong (L) attends the Nice Climate Summit 2023 in France (Photo: VNA)
Paris (VNA) – A delegation of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho made a trip to France from September 25-29 to enhance cooperation with French partners and attend the Nice Climate Summit 2023 at the invitation of the Nice authorities.
During the trip, the delegation had a working session with the Permanent Secretary of the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF), Pierre Baillet, to discuss the progress of joint projects in providing equipment for schools, women’s capacity enhancement and environmental hygiene.
The delegation also met with experts of the French Development Agency (AFD) to seek investment for Can Tho’s priority projects in health care, information technology and agriculture.
At the Nice Climate Summit 2023, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Viet Truong presented a paper on agriculture using no pesticide at a discussion on clean agriculture, in which he shared Can Tho’s experience in agriculture development in the context of impacts from climate change.
The Can Tho delegation also met with deputy mayor of Nice Richard Chemla to discuss prospects of cooperation between the two cities in health care, education, culture and response to climate change./.