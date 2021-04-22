Can Tho seeks multifaceted cooperation with US localities
The meeting between Secretary of the Can Tho municipal Party Committee Le Quang Manh and US Consul General in HCM City Marie C. Damour on April 22 (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – Secretary of the Can Tho municipal Party Committee Le Quang Manh and US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Marie C. Damour had a meeting on April 22, during which both voiced the wish to foster bilateral cooperation in trade promotion, climate change response, health care, and education.
Manh expressed his delight at the US Consulate General’s attention to enhancing cooperation between the two countries, including between the US and Can Tho, and noted that the areas that Damour mentioned are all development priorities of the Mekong Delta city both at present and in the future.
Agricultural products are the strength of the Mekong Delta, but Can Tho hopes for the US's further assistance in processing to reduce post-harvest losses, as well as in product examination and certification to export to the US, he noted.
The official added he hopes via scholarships for cadres to study in the US, his city will have more high-quality personnel.
For her part, Consul General Damour said as the centre of the Mekong Delta and boasting many healthcare and education facilities, research centres, and port and logistics systems, Can Tho is a potential strategic partner for many US localities.
Emphasising health care and climate change response, she highly valued Vietnam’s achievements in controlling COVID-19, describing these as lessons for the US and the whole world to learn from.
With the anti-pandemic success, Vietnam has a chance to be a destination for healthcare enterprises of the US to invest in, according to the diplomat.
She added that climate change is a global issue to which the Mekong Delta is vulnerable. Meanwhile, the US has much experience, solutions, and initiatives that have been applied and generated positive outcomes in this regard.
Therefore, Damour went on, the Consulate General wants to work as a bridge to help US businesses come to seek investment opportunities in climate change response in Can Tho./.
