Can Tho, Singapore seek stronger partnership in various fields
Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Nguyen Van Hieu recently hosted a reception for Singaporean Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Roy Kho, during which the two sides pledged to jointly conduct promotion activities in trade, culture, education, health care and tourism.
Hieu said that the city hopes that the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Can Tho project, launched on September 9, will help the locality realise its target to become a food processing and distribution hub of the Mekong Delta, as well as an infrastructure development centre of the region.
The city leader described the project's launch as a highlight of celebrations of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Singapore as well as the two countries' 10-year strategic partnership.
Hieu expressed his delight at the sound economic partnership between Vietnam and Singapore, noting that Singapore is now the second largest investor of Vietnam with a total investment of about 70.8 billion USD as of December 2022. Two-way trade hit 31.3 billion USD last year, he added.
He said that Can Tho is hosting 82 FDI projects worth over 2.2 billion USD, including 13 from Singapore with a combined capital of about 286 million USD. Singapore ranks first in the project number and second in capital in Can Tho, he said.
However, the official held that with the capacity of Singaporean investors and the city's potential, there is plenty of room for investment cooperation between the two sides to further expand.
For his part, Roy Kho spoke highly of the fast and strong development of Can Tho, and vowed to act as a bridge for Singaporean firms to seek investment collaboration opportunities in the city.
The diplomat expressed his hope that Can Tho will pay more attention to green and digital economy, renewable energy, solar energy, as these will be focal points in Singapore's investment in the time to come./.