Environment Fine dust pollution can lead to long-term consequences: experts According to experts, if Vietnam does not take drastic action soon, pollution will have long-term health consequences for future generations, such as reduced life expectancy and increased medical burden.

Environment Vietnam works hard to realise ambitious net zero pledge Vietnam has made multi-dimensional efforts to achieve its net zero greenhouse gas emission targets by 2050 as committed at COP26, an official from the Ministry of Construction told a training workshop in Ho Chi Minh City this week.

Environment Vietnam ready to mobilise all resources for national strategy on biodiversity Vietnam will further actively be part of efforts for the global biodiversity preservation and is willing to mobilise all resources for effectively implement its national strategy on the matter, affirmed Deputy Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Vo Tuan Nhan.

Environment Northern localities face prolonged bitter cold A widespread strong cold spell is expected to linger in the northern region starting December 17, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).