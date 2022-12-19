Can Tho, USAID foster partnership in waste treatment, climate change response
Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 19 had a working session with a delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) led by its Director Ann Marie, during which the two sides discussed prioritised cooperation areas and collaboration in climate change response and environment.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) - Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 19 had a working session with a delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) led by its Director Ann Marie, during which the two sides discussed prioritised cooperation areas and collaboration in climate change response and environment.
According to the municipal leaders, currently, only 20% of total urban wastewater has been treated. The city plans to build more wastewater treatment plants in the future.
In 2018, the city launched a waste treatment plant with a capacity of treating 400 tonnes per day and night. In the time to come, it will call for investment in another plant with a capacity of 800 tonnes per day and night and night.
It has constructed two industrial wastewater treatment plants in Tra Noc and Thot Not IPs.
The city leaders said that the locality is facing difficulties in finance, technology and human resources during the treatment of urban and industrial wastewater.
Nguyen Ngoc He, Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee asked the USAID to coordinate with the city in classifying domestic solid waste; deploying circular economic models in the treatment of livestock waste and agricultural by-products; developing models on recycling and reuse of plastic waste as well as scientific research on plastic waste treatment.
He also asked for support in the implementation of communication projects to strengthen the capacity of local stakeholders in plastic waste prevention and control, and assistance in implementing industrial production models with minimised greenhouse gas emissions.
For her part, Ann Marie said that the organisation is running a number of prioritised projects and programmes in Vietnam, focusing on overcoming war consequences, reducing epidemics impacts, tertiary training, and economic development.
She said that the USAID pays special attention to projects and programmes related to the environment, climate change, and wildlife trafficking combat.
The USAID will prioritise cooperation with Can Tho in reducing waste, medical waste in the Can Tho General Hospital, and climate change in agriculture.
The city's official pledged that in the time to come, the city will coordinate closely with the USAID to implement two projects on reducing the use and recycling of plastic waste, and minimising greenhouse gas emissions with the goal of mitigating the impact of climate change, thus helping Can Tho cope with climate change.
Can Tho hopes to speed up the two projects and seek new projects, he said./.