Society Vietnam an example of high academic results despite limited investment: survey The recently released Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 results show that Vietnam is a typical example of high academic results despite limited education investment, according to the Quality Control Department under the Ministry of Education and Training.

Society Religious Highlights in the Northwest Region In 2022, Vietnam was elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the second time. This reflects the international community's recognition of Vietnam's efforts and achievements in ensuring the rights of its citizens in all areas, including religious issues for the people in the mountainous regions.

Society Blood donation festival collects nearly 9,000 units nationwide Nearly 9,000 units of blood were collected nationwide during the Xuan Hong (Red Spring) festival from February 18-25, the biggest annual blood donation campaign, reported the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).