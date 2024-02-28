Business Vietnam to welcome large amount of new office supply: Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam will welcome a large amount of new office supply in 2024, concentrating on the two main markets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, according to analysts from Cushman & Wakefield.

Business Seminar tackles challenges for Vietnam’s forestry development A seminar took place in Hanoi on February 27 to discuss solutions to Vietnam's forestry development strategy in the new context.

Business Nearly 112 million tonnes of cargo handled at Vietnamese seaports Vietnam’s seaports handled nearly 112 million tonnes of cargo in the first two months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 8%, statistics from the Ministry of Transport's Vietnam Maritime Administration revealed.

Travel Vietnam Airlines doubles flight frequency to Dien Bien National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will double its frequency to two flights a day on the route connecting the capital city of Hanoi and the northwestern province of Dien Bien from March 6 to 30 to serve Visit Vietnam Year 2024 and celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.