Canadian PM extends Tet greetings to Vietnamese living in Canada
In Canada, Tet is an occasion to honour the immeasurable contributions by the Vietnamese-Canadian community, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his greetings to Vietnamese expats living in Canada during a get-together on January 22.
Ottawa (VNA) – In Canada, Tet is an occasion to honour the immeasurable contributions by the Vietnamese-Canadian community, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his greetings to Vietnamese expats living in Canada during a get-together on January 22.
The event was held via video teleconference by the Embassy of Vietnam in Canada and the Canada-Vietnam Association to celebrate the Vietnamese traditional New Year.
It is the time to welcome the spring and be thankful for what have united the Vietnamese and Canadian people, PM Trudeau said.
In his remarks at the event, Ambassador Pham Cao Phong highlighted the growing relations between the two countries last year despite challenges caused by COVID-19. A joint economic committee was established two weeks earlier to further facilitate the bilateral trade and investment, he said.
He also emphasised contributions of Vietnamese-Canadian business leaders to lifting the two-way trade by 19 percent in 2022.
The Government and people of Vietnam will redouble efforts to boost the economic growth and maintain peace and nation security this year as Vietnam eyes to become a new “tiger” of the region, the diplomat said.
This goal can only be achieved through international cooperation, Phong said, underscoring the importance of the increasing Vietnam-Canada economic linkages to realising the goal./.