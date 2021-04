Participants were extremely impressed with this number, especially in the context that Canada reported nearly 59,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, which lifted the tally in the North American country to over 1.1 million.Margaret Villamizar, a representative from the Communist Party of Canada (Marxist-Leninist), praised Vietnam's achievements in the fight against COVID-19 and maintaining economic growth, saying this is a miracle.Canadian scholars said the Vietnamese Government has soon "suppressed" COVID-19 via measures such as quarantine, contact tracing, and communications campaigns.Vietnamese people have shown their ability and strong spirit in the fight against COVID-19, poverty elimination, and response to climate change, to build a strong and rich nation, they said./.