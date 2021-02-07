Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel

Can’t-miss spots for Cat Ba sightseeing tour

Lan Ha Bay is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay. It consists of more than 300 limestone islets and is one of the most outstanding destinations on Cat Ba island.
VNA

  • Cat Ba is the largest island among 1,969 islands on Lan Ha Bay. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • An aerial view of Lan Ha Bay. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Located adjacent to Ha Long Bay, Lan Ha Bay encompasses Cat Ba archipelago. This is a calm, arc-shaped bay with about 400 large and small islets. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • A cruise ship visits Lan Ha Bay. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Kayaking on Lan Ha Bay is an interesting activity for sports lovers. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Tourists go kayaking to explore Lan Ha Bay. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Small islands still retain untouched and pristine beauty. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Visitors cycle under forest canopies to explore an ancient village of Viet Hai, in Cat Hai island district. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Cat Ba archipelago consists of 367 islands, including Cat Ba island in the south of Ha Long Bay. Cat Ba archipelago was officially recognised by UNESCO as a world biosphere reserve on December 19, 2004. (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)

