Cao Dai Tay Ninh Church celebrates 95th anniversary
The Church of Cao Dai or Dai Dao Tam Ky Pho Do (The Great Faith of the Third Universal Redemption) in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh celebrated its 95th anniversary on November 10.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Tay Ninh (VNA) – The Church of Cao Dai or Dai Dao Tam Ky Pho Do (The Great Faith of the Third Universal Redemption) in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh celebrated its 95th anniversary on November 10.
Speaking at the ceremony, Monsignor Thuong Tam Thanh, Chief of the Cao Dai Tay Ninh Church’s Executive Council, thanked the Party, State, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and provincial leaders for creating favourable conditions for the church to operate in line with the country’s law.
He said the church has to date attracted over 3 million followers with 402 temples and 163 places of worship in 39 cities and provinces nationwide.
Vice President and Secretary General of the VFF Central Committee Hau A Lenh affirmed that Caodaism followers have upheld the spirit of patriotism and solidarity to fight invaders and protect the country over the past 95 years.
Since national reunification, Cao Dai sects and the Cao Dai Tay Ninh church in particular have abided by Party policies and State laws, and taken part in national patriotism movements and campaigns launched by the VFF Central Committee.
The church has made practical contributions to social welfare such as opening medical clinics for the poor, building houses, giving relief aid to natural disaster victims, providing support for the homeless, and joining the new-style rural area building campaign.
A number of Caodaism dignitaries and followers have voluntarily dedicated land for road and school construction with a total value of over 100 billion VND (4.34 million USD) over the past five years.
Lenh expressed his hope that Caodaists and Cao Dai Tay Ninh dignitaries in particular will continue upholding the power of great national unity, joining the campaigns “All people unite to build new-style rural areas, civilised urban areas”, “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods” as well as the emulation campaign “Solidarity and creativity, improving productivity, quality, efficiency, and international integration”, and a programme on upholding the role of religions in environmental protection and climate change response.
Caodaism worships the Divine Eye, known as the eye of heaven and a symbol of the supreme leader./.
