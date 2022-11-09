Cargill, CARE International partner to improve sustainable agriculture in Dak Lak
Cargill and CARE International signed a Memorandum of Understanding for ‘She Thrives’, a programme to improve sustainable agriculture for rural communities in the central highland province of Dak Lak, in Hanoi on November 8.
The two-year programme aims to improve sustainable livelihoods among rural smallholders, particularly women and ethnic minorities, in Dak Lak, by connecting farmers and producers to the tools and resources they need to enhance their livelihoods sustainably.
Over the next two years, it will impact over 15,000 people, including over 7,000 women from the province’s Buon Ho district.
The ‘She Thrives’ programme in Vietnam will focus on two key areas of change to make a sustainable difference in the lives of rural agricultural producers in the villages of Dak Lak. First, by enhancing access to inclusive markets, and second, by increasing access to productive agricultural resources and strengthening women's capabilities, confidence and skills to pursue the economic opportunities that work best for their families./.