– The northern province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long city was treated to a splendid parade on April 26 held as part of the spectacular Carnival Ha Long 2018.A kaleidoscope of culture, history of tourism of the northern province of Quang Ninh was highlighted at the event, which was demonstrated through stellar performances by more than 1,000 domestic and foreign artists.Through the three themes: Discovering spiritual and festive lands, Discovering vibrant ethnic colours and Ha Long-legend and international exchanges, the images of Yen Tu mountain, traditional festivals, long beaches and high-end hotels and entertainment zones were brought closer to the tourists than ever.With meticulous preparation, the parade has become an impressive highlight, making significant contributions to the success of Carnival Ha Long 2018.This year, the province also hosts the National Tourism Year 2018-Ha Long- Quang Ninh. Tickets will be distributed free for local people and tourists at Ha Long city and the entrance of Sun Carnival Square, the venue of the ceremony, which is able to host more than 10,200 spectators.According to the provincial Tourism Department, Quang Ninh is estimated to welcome about 575,000 visitors during the four-day holiday (from April 28 - May 1) celebrating the National Reunification Day (April 30) and Labour Day (May 1), representing a rise of 25 percent year-on-year.During the National Tourism Year 2018, a series of festivals will be held in 14 localities of Quang Ninh.The province, home to the world natural heritage site of Ha Long Bay, is the host of the National Tourism Year 2018 themed “Ha Long-Heritage, Wonder, Friendly Destination”. It is projected to host at least 51 cultural, sports and tourism events throughout the year.Quang Ninh hopes to welcome 12 million visitors this year, including five million foreigners, and earn 22 trillion VND (968 million USD) in tourism revenue.In 2017, it received 9.87 million arrivals, including 4.28 million foreigners, up 18 percent and 23 percent annually, respectively. The sector earned over 17.88 trillion VND (786.9 million USD), up 30 percent compared to the previous year, and contributed 3.2 trillion VND (140.8 million USD) to the State budget, accounting for 11.9 percent of the local budget collection.-VNA