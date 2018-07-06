Cartoons spice up World Cup 2018 (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) - The FIFA World Cup that now enters the quarterfinals has inspired humour in artists as funny football cartoons and caricatures have now become an added delight for each game.



As a football fan, Nghiem Tra My likes reading various comments and browse popular cartoons which illustrate the tense circumstances in a hilarious way, adding to her enjoyment in watching the World Cup events.



“If my favourite team loses the match, the cartoons will liven me up, on the other hand, if my team wins, the pictures make me laugh,” My said, adding she is a big fan of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi.

Another football fan Tran Xuan Tai said he thinks football cartoons are interesting, citing a cartoon of the German football team returning home on a plane as his favourite one.



“The cartoon is very simple but funny,” Tai said.



It is not only popular foreign websites such as Goal or 4-4-2, but Vietnamese sports sites too that are providing audiences with their own niche take on the World Cup.

Phan Nguyen, an artist with Tuoi Tre Cuoi Newspaper said : " During the Germany and Sweden match, I wanted Germany to win and when Toni Kroos scored, my heart wanted to jump out of my chest and so I drew a cartoon."