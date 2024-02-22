Business Wood furniture, handicrafts exports show recovery signs, but challenges persist While optimistic about a recovery in wood products exports, industry insiders also cautioned about the challenges ahead and said businesses should adopt flexible strategies and enhance promotions to retain their traditional customers and get new ones.

Business PM urges upgrading phased expressways Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged upgrading expressways that have been put into use and are being invested according to phases in the face of certain shortcomings, including risks of accidents.

Business Vietnam's aquatic product exports expected to recover in 2024 Vietnam’s aquatic product exports in January surged 60.8% year-on-year to 730 million USD, making a positive signal for the year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade.