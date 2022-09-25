Central localities likely to be hit by typhoon Noru
Typhoon Noru, which is extremely strong, is likely to cause torrential rains in the central region of Vietnam when it enters the East Sea in the afternoon of September 25, said Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.
He said that as of September 25 morning, the storm centred around 250 kilometers to the east of Luzon island in the Philippines with sustained winds of 183 km per hour.
In the next 24 hours, it is forecast to move west-northwest at a speed of 20-25 km per hour. By 10am on September 26, its wind may decrease to 134-149 km per hour, with its eye being around 740 km east of Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.
At 10am of September 27, the centre of the tyohoon is likely to be about 140 km east of the archipelago, boasting winds of 149 km per hour.
In the following 48-72 hours, it is predicted to move west-northwest at a speed of 20-25 km per hour, entering Vietnam's central region. It will land in the mainland of Thua Thien Hue and Binh Dinh provinces on the morning of September 28, with winds of up to 88km per hour.
Due to Noru’s influence, from September 25 noon, the areas in the north and the middle of the East Sea will experience strong winds of up to 88 km per hour. The area near its center will see winds of up to 117 km per hour.
The north central region will have heavy rains with a rainfall from 100 to 200mm on the day and more rains in following days.
In 72-96 next hours, the typhoon will move west at speed of 20-25 km per hour before weakening.
In response to the storm, localities in the central region have applied measures to minimise losses in human lives and property.
Nghe An province has closely control vessels and warned them of the typhoon, while making plans to ensure safety for locals.
From September 24 evening, it has conducted water discharges in Chi Ke Huydropower Plant's reservoirs.
Meanwhile, Phu Yen province has prepared forces and vehicles for search and rescue activities and supported locals in protecting their aquatic farms.
It has also guided local vessels to dock at ports to ensure their safety. All 393 fishing vessels operating at sea have been informed on the storm./.