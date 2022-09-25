Environment Two rare Owston's palm civets rescued in Ninh Binh The Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh has coordinated with the Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW) organisation and the police in Ngoc Lac district in neighbouring Thanh Hoa province in rescuing two rare Owston's palm civets (Chrotogale owstoni).

Business Agricultural sector pushes green growth in 2021-30 action plan The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has recently approved an action plan for implementing the goals, tasks and solutions of the National Strategy on Green Growth for the period of 2021-30, and vision to 2050.

Environment Ben Tre faces increasing erosion The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is facing increasing erosion along its coast, affecting the lives and production of locals.