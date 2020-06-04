Central steering committee for economic census established
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A central steering committee for the economic census in 2021 will be established under Decision No. 752/QD-TTg signed by the Prime Minister on June 3.
The 18-member committee is headed by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.
It is tasked with putting forth a plan on national economic census in the year, organising a pilot census and implementing the national one.
The minister will issue a decision on the establishment of a working group in charge of assisting the steering committee.
The decision takes effect since the signing date./.