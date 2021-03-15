Ceramic buffalo sculptures feature traditional culture
Artisan Tran Tuoc’s “Buffalo garden” collection consists of tens of art works on buffalo, a familiar animal in Vietnam’s traditional culture and agricultural production. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
With his creativity, the artisan wants to retrace a closer look of the second animal in the 12-year cycle of the Vietnamese zodiac in old stories and Buddhism. (Photo: Vietanmplus)
In the minds of many Vietnamese, the buffalo is associated with production and wealth creation. The artisan blows a fresher air to the buffaloes in the collection, making them closer to people. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
With his creativity, the ceramic buffaloes appear with a special look. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
The buffalo is the traditional symbol of Vietnam, representing bravery, happiness, and prosperity. In the photo: An art work in the collection (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Buffalos also play a very important role in Vietnamese agriculture, being a farmer’s most valued possession and often treated like a member of the family. In the photo: An art work in the collection (Photo: Vietnamplus)
An art work in the collection (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Buffalos appear in many stories about Vietnamese heroes, in Dong Ho paintings, at festivals, and in poetry as a symbol of a peaceful and prosperous life. In the photo: An art work in the collection (Photo: Vietnamplus)
An art work in the collection (Photo: Vietnamplus)
An art work in the collection (Photo: Vietnamplus)
The buffaloes are also a cultural symbol of the country. They have many qualities Vietnamese people appreciate, such as diligence, a gentle disposition, and loyalty, and can also symbolise powerful warriors. In the photo: Art works in the collection (Photo: Vietnamplus)
An art work in the collection (Photo: Vietnamplus)
An art work in the collection (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Art works in the collection (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Art works in the collection (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Art works in the collection (Photo: Vietnamplus)