Society Vietnam presents Timor-Leste with face masks to support COVID-19 fight An aid package of 810,00 high-quality face masks donated by the Vietnamese Government on May 6 arrived in Dili, Timor-Leste, which is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Society Remains of martyrs repatriated from Laos reburied in Nghe An, Thanh Hoa Authorities in the north-central province of Nghe An held a ceremony at the martyrs’ cemetery in Nghi Loc district on May 7 to rebury the remains of 95 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.

Society Overloaded renewable energy affects power system operation Excess renewable energy has affected power system operations in Vietnam, said the leader of the National Power System Dispatch Centre of Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Society HCM City launches legal proceedings for housing illegal arrivals HCM City’s People’s Procuracy on May 7 approved the municipal police’s decision to arrest and begin legal proceedings against two men for organising housing for illegal immigrants, under Article 348 of the Penal Code.