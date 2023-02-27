People attend the ceremony to commemorate and honour French communist Raymonde Dien (1929-2022) on February 25. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A ceremony to commemorate and honour French communist Raymonde Dien (1929-2022) was held on February 25 in France’s Saint-Pierre-des-Corps city where she bravely laid down on the rails to block a train carrying tanks and other weapons to Indochina on February 23, 1950.

Attending the ceremony were Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang, representatives of the Party Organisation of Saint-Pierre-des-Corps city and surrounding areas, and many French friends who have loved and supported Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Marie-France Beaufils, former Mayor of Saint-Pierre-des-Corps, recalled the self-sacrifice of Raymond Dien and showed her respect for the French communist's action for international peace and pro-Vietnam movement.

Beaufils said that for the communists and peace-loving French people, Raymonde Dien became a symbol of the fight against colonialism.

Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang emphasised that the State and people of Vietnam always remember the brave act of French communist Raymonde Dien, a shining example of the noble spirit of international solidarity.

Raymonde Dien’s action on that historic day at the Saint-Pierre-des-Corps station strongly encouraged the anti-war movement not only in France but all over the world, Thang said, affirming that she will forever be a friend, beloved and brave comrade of the Communist Party, State and people of Vietnam.

Thang said that although half a century has passed, the memories of mass campaigns for peace in France is still alive and a valuable encouragement that contributes to promoting friendship and cooperation between the two countries in all fields, especially when they are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-France strategic partnership.

A seminar on the movement for peace during the war in Indochina is organised in Saint-Pierre-des-Corps city on February 25. (Photo: VNA)

Within the framework of activities to commemorate the female communist Raymonde Dien in Saint-Pierre-des-Corps, a seminar on the movement for peace during the war in Indochina was also organised.

Born on May 13, 1929 in the western part of France, Raymonde Dien is known by the Vietnamese and other peoples in the world for lying on the rail to block a train carrying tanks and other weapons to Indochina on February 23, 1950. Later, she joined other French communists in their support to the Vietnamese people in their fight against the French colonialists and US imperialists, for the struggle for peace for Vietnam.



On September 2, 2004, she was decorated with a Friendship Order by the Vietnamese State.



Even in her last days, she still joined various events on Vietnam, especially those in support of Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange./.