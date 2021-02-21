Ceremony held to pay last respects to former Deputy PM Truong Vinh Trong
A State-level funeral was held for Truong Vinh Trong, former Politburo member, former Deputy Prime Minister and former Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, at the great hall of the Ben Tre provincial People’s Committee and the National Funeral Hall on Hanoi on February 21 morning.
The delegation led by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc pays last respects to former Deputy PM Truong Vinh Trong. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A State-level funeral was held for Truong Vinh Trong, former Politburo member, former Deputy Prime Minister and former Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, at the great hall of the Ben Tre provincial People’s Committee and the National Funeral Hall on Hanoi on February 21 morning.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a wreath in commemoration of the deceased, who passed away on February 19 at the age of 79.
At the great hall of the Ben Tre People’s Committee, a delegation of the Party Central Committee led by Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc came to pay their last respects to Truong Vinh Trong and offer condolences to the bereaved family.
After that, the Government delegation led by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the National Assembly delegation led by Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, the State President’s delegation led by Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, and the delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee led by Politburo member and President of the Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man paid tribute to Truong Vinh Trong.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and incumbent and former Party, State leaders pay last tribute to Truong Vinh Trong. (Photo: VNA)
The delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission led by Politburo member and Commission Chairman Pham Minh Chinh, and another from the Internal Affairs Commission headed by Politburo member and Commission Chairman Phan Dinh Trac also came to pay homage to him.
The funeral also saw the presence of a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee led by Politburo member and Secretary of the committee Nguyen Van Nen, along with officials of Ben Tre province led by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Phan Van Mai.
At the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, former State President Tran Duc Luong and former Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong came to pay tribute to Truong Vinh Trong.
Politburo member and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai; Politburo member, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Theoretical Council and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang; and Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue also attended the event to pay homage to the late official.
A delegation from the Lao Embassy in Vietnam led by Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang also took part in the respect-paying ceremony, which was also participated by many delegations of central agencies and localities.
Writing in the book of condolences, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his deep sorrow at the passing away of the former Deputy Prime Minister, who was also dearly called Hai Nghia.
He highlighted Truong Vinh Trong’s life and revolutionary career as well as devotion to the revolutionary course of the Party and nation, while conveying deep sympathy to the late official’s family.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan writes on the book of condolences. (Photo: VNA)
Meanwhile, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan stressed that Truong Vinh Trong devoted his whole life to the nation's revolutionary cause.
The respect-paying ceremony at the great hall of the Ben Tre provincial People’s Committee will last until 7pm on February 21.
Meanwhile, the memorial service will be held at this hall at 9am on February 22, and the burial ceremony will take place at 11am the same day at the martyrs’ cemetery of Ben Tre.
Truong Vinh Trong (also known as Hai Nghia) was born on November 11, 1942, in Binh Hoa commune of Giong Trom district, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre. He resided in Giong Trom district’s Luong Quoi commune.
He passed away at 3:25am on February 19 due to serious illness and old age.
He joined the revolution in January 1960 and became a member of the Party on October 25, 1964.
Truong Vinh Trong was an alternate member of the 6th-tenure Party Central Committee; a member of the Party Central Committee in the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th tenures; Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 9th and 10th tenures; a Politburo member in the 10th tenure; and a deputy of the 8th and 11th National Assembly. He was former Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission and former Deputy Prime Minister.
Throughout over 60 years of engaging in revolutionary activities, he made great contributions to the Party and nation’s revolutionary cause.
He was conferred with the Ho Chi Minh Order, the 55-year Party membership badge, as well as many other noble orders and medals./.