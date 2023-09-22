Politics Vietnam, Tonga establish diplomatic ties Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Tongan counterpart Fekitamoeloa Utoikamanu witnessed the signing of the Joint Communiqué on the establishment of Vietnam-Tonga diplomatic ties by the two ambassadors - heads of the missions of the two countries to the United Nations, in New York on September 21 (local time).

Politics PM hosts US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, on the occasion of his visit to the US to attend the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Politics Vietnam promotes right to immunisation Vietnam’s permanent delegation in Geneva on September 20 organised an international seminar on promoting the right to immunisation, and delivered a joint statement co-sponsored by many countries on this topic within the framework of the 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Politics PM Chinh meets with UN ​Secretary-General Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York on September 21 afternoon (US time), on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.