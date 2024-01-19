Ceremony marks 74th anniversary of Vietnam - China diplomatic ties
Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang delivers a speech at the ceremony in Hanoi on January 18. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam hosted a banquet on January 18 in the presence of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang to celebrate the 74th founding anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 - 2024).
In his remarks, Quang, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam - China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam view the development of relations with China as a strategic choice and leading priority in the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations.
Vietnam holds that the stable and sustainable development of the bilateral ties matches practical benefits of the two countries' peoples and also benefits cooperation and prosperous development in the region and the world, he said.
The Deputy PM emphasised that after the historic visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in October 2022, the two countries’ comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership made great strides and obtained significant achievements in 2023.
During the state visit to Vietnam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in December 2023, the two Parties and the two countries agreed to continue deepening and elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and to build a Vietnam - China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. This was an important milestone during the development of the bilateral relations, raising the ties between the two Parties and the two countries to a new stage, Quang added.
Officials pose for a group photo at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo noted that China is ready to join hands with Vietnam to properly implement the important common perceptions reached between the Parties and countries’ top leaders, and unceasingly develop the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the Vietnam - China community with a shared future, thereby generating tangible benefits for the people of both nations.
The two sides agreed to keep close coordination to concretise the achievements and new dimensions of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, on which Party General Secretary of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping agreed, to promote the relations between the two Parties and the two countries with higher political trust, more practical defence - security cooperation, more solid social foundation, closer multilateral coordination, and better controlled and resolved differences, the diplomat said./.