Politics Party delegation pays working visit to China’s Guangdong province A Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang on July 13 paid a working visit to Guangdong province - one of China's important economic locomotives.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Friendship insignia bestowed upon Italian Ambassador Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), presented the insignia “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” to Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro, during a ceremony in Hanoi on July 13.

Politics Vietnam attends ASEAN Plus One Foreign Ministers’ Meetings Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on July 13 attended meetings between foreign ministers of ASEAN member states and their partners - New Zealand, India, Russia, Australia and China - within the framework of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta, Indonesia.