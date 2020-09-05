In a plan submitted to the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) suggested the route between Ho Chi Minh City and Guangzhou in China be reopened with one flight conducted each week by each side.

Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines will be permitted to operate flights on the route using 343-seat B787 aircraft, while the Chinese side will designate one of its carriers to conduct flights.

Regarding Japan, the CAAV proposed the resumption of Hanoi - Tokyo and HCM City - Tokyo flights for both Vietnamese and Japanese airlines, with one flight a week on each route for each side.

With the RoK, the aviation authority has sought permission to allow Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines to conduct one flight each week using B787 aircraft on the Hanoi - Seoul route while Vietjet Air will use A321 aircraft on the HCM City - Seoul route.

To carry out the plan, the CAAV proposed that the Transport Ministry ask the Health Ministry to publicise the mandatory medical requirements for people intending to enter Vietnam, along with a list of Government-approved PCR testing facilities for partners and passengers to make the necessary arrangements./.

VNA